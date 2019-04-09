Third teen charged with murder in slaying of Olathe East student in alleged drug deal

Matthew L. Bibee Jr. first appearance in Johnson County District Court Matthew L. Bibee Jr. appeared in Johnson County District Court Tuesday. He is charged with shooting at a police officer and a robbery victim Sunday in Olathe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Matthew L. Bibee Jr. appeared in Johnson County District Court Tuesday. He is charged with shooting at a police officer and a robbery victim Sunday in Olathe.

A third teenager has been charged in the March 29 shooting death of a 17-year-old Olathe East High School student.

Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., an 18-year-old who was initially named as a person of interest and then was charged in a police shooting days later, is now facing a murder charge in the killing of Rowan Padgett.

Padgett was found shot about 5 p.m. March 29 in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe. He died at the scene. Charges allege Padgett was killed during a drug deal or robbery.

Bibee and two other teens have been charged with first-degree felony murder in Johnson County Juvenile Court. Last week, 16-year-old Jordan A. Denny and 17-year-old Rolland Robert Kobelo were each charged.

Bibee is listed in court records as having been a student at Blue Valley North High School. Kobelo, Denny and Padgett were all listed in court records as having been Olathe East High School students.

Bibee was arrested March 31 after he became a suspect in a robbery in which a victim was shot at. During a confrontation with police, charges say, he also shot at a police officer but missed.

The officer shot back and hit the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. Bibee was later booked into jail.

After the confrontation with police, Bibee was charged with attempted capital murder, attempted first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, battery against a law enforcement officer and battery.

On Tuesday Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced the additional charges filed against Bibee in connection with Padgett’s death.

Along with felony murder, Bibee is also charged with aggravated robbery.

Bibee also faces a charge of criminal damage to property from the March 31 incident.

Bibee remains in the Johnson County jail with bond set at $1 million.

The next court hearing is scheduled Thursday.