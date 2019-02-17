Three killed, one injured in separate shootings over 12-hour period in Kansas City

Three people were killed, and one injured, in separate shootings reported over a period of 12 hours in Kansas City from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

The dead include a man found shot at a home on Manchester Avenue, a shooting victim found on East 12 Terrace and a man shot in a vehicle outside a Troost Avenue nightclub, accompanied by a woman who was also shot but survived, according to police reports.

The shootings raised the number of homicides reported in Kansas City so far this year to 19.

The violence began about 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, when police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue.

Officers found a man dead from gunfire. Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in a disturbance with another person who shot the victim and ran away.

Police announced about 4 a.m. Sunday that a suspect was arrested a couple of blocks away.

The next shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. Sunday near the KC Mingles nightclub at 8625 Troost Avenue.

Police found a man and a woman inside a vehicle. Both had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told police the victims were involved in a disturbance with suspects inside the nightclub.

The suspects fled in a black SUV, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

A third shooting was reported about 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 6400 block of East 12th Terrace.

Police called to the scene found a shooting victim who showed no signs of life.

No information about a suspect or a motive was immediately available, police said.