1 killed in shooting Saturday night; Kansas City police investigating

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide on the east side of the city Saturday night.
Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue around 9:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance just before the shooting
Police said a suspect fled on foot and was not in custody.
The investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
