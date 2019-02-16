Crime

1 killed in shooting Saturday night; Kansas City police investigating

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 16, 2019 10:28 PM

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide on the east side of the city Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue around 9:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance just before the shooting

Police said a suspect fled on foot and was not in custody.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

