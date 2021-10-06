What does accessibility look like? Explore this interactive to transform public spaces

READ MORE How accessible is KC? Growing numbers of Kansas Citians with disabilities give the city poor marks on accessibility. Here’s why Expand All

Roughly 216,000 people in the Kansas City metropolitan area live with some form of disability, census data shows, including many people over the age of 65.

Kansas City, like many cities, is still struggling to make municipal facilities and sidewalks fully compliant with the 30-year-old Americans with Disabilities Act. Use this interactive to see a before and after view of what it means for public buildings and spaces to be accessible.