Here’s where to find disability resources and support in Kansas City

Here are some agencies that help people with disabilities find housing, health care, employment and more:

The Whole Person

The Whole Person is a local organization that offers a range of services for people with disabilities including housing assistance, legal aid, benefits consultation and home health care.

Ability KC

Ability KC offers a host of employment resources such as job training and coaching for people with disabilities. The organization also offers medical rehabilitation programs for those who have experienced a life-changing injury with the aim of maintaining an independent lifestyle in the home.

Center for Developmentally Disabled

The Center for Developmentally Disabled helps those with developmental disabilities ages 16 and older with residential care services and housing.

Families Together, Inc.

Families Together is a not-for-profit that offers information and training for families with children who are disabled or have special health care needs.

Aging and Disability Resource Centers (Kansas)

Kansas offers Aging and Disability Resource Centers across the state to offer information, counseling and assessments for people with disabilities.