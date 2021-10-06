Local
Here’s where to find disability resources and support in Kansas City
Here are some agencies that help people with disabilities find housing, health care, employment and more:
The Whole Person
The Whole Person is a local organization that offers a range of services for people with disabilities including housing assistance, legal aid, benefits consultation and home health care.
- Phone: 816-561-0304 (Missouri); 913-871-4188 (Kansas).
- Website: thewholeperson.org
Ability KC
Ability KC offers a host of employment resources such as job training and coaching for people with disabilities. The organization also offers medical rehabilitation programs for those who have experienced a life-changing injury with the aim of maintaining an independent lifestyle in the home.
- Phone: 816-751-7700
- Website: abilitykc.org
Center for Developmentally Disabled
The Center for Developmentally Disabled helps those with developmental disabilities ages 16 and older with residential care services and housing.
- Phone: 816-531-0045
- Website: cddkc.org
Families Together, Inc.
Families Together is a not-for-profit that offers information and training for families with children who are disabled or have special health care needs.
- Phone: 913-287-1970
- Website: familiestogetherinc.org
Aging and Disability Resource Centers (Kansas)
Kansas offers Aging and Disability Resource Centers across the state to offer information, counseling and assessments for people with disabilities.
- Phone: 913-573-8531 (Wyandotte/Leavenworth counties); 913-715-8861 (Johnson County)
- Website: kdads.ks.gov
