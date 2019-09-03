On First Friday, church’s Family Fun Night will honor Erin Langhofer, other victims

Parents of Erin Langhofer: ‘She was living her best life’ Erin Langhofer was shot and killed at a First Friday event in the Crossroads in Kansas City. Her family described her as an advocate for domestic violence survivors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Erin Langhofer was shot and killed at a First Friday event in the Crossroads in Kansas City. Her family described her as an advocate for domestic violence survivors.

A bounce house, face painting, crafts and children’s games at the Church of the Resurrection’s downtown location will be part of the festivities during this month’s First Friday event on Sept. 6.

The church’s campus at 16th Street and Grand Boulevard will host a Family Fun Night on Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.

The event will be held in honor of Kansas City homicide victims, including Erin Langhofer, who was killed by a stray bullet while waiting at a food truck near 18th and Main streets during the most recent First Friday event.

Last week, organizers of First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District announced the event will, at least temporarily, no longer permit food trucks, art vendors and performers on streets and sidewalks within the designated area of the monthly street festival.

“The death last month of Resurrection member Erin Langhofer while attending First Fridays cast a pall over this street festival, leaving some afraid to return,” said Senior Pastor Adam Hamilton.

“But this coming Friday, the Church of the Resurrection community in pushing back fear, sharing light and celebrating First Fridays in the Crossroads.”

In addition to family-friendly events, hot dogs will be served and children can receive free ice cream. The event is free and open to the public.

First Friday organizers said there will be no street closures this week because the group lost its general liability insurance and was unable to obtain new coverage in time for this Friday. The monthly event will continue and focus on businesses located within the district, organizers said.

The designated festival area is roughly bounded by 17th and 19th streets north to south and Cherry to Wyandotte streets east to west. The event also includes stretches of Baltimore Avenue. Food trucks and vendors could still park nearby.

The group said it is working with insurance providers to bring back the food truck and street vendors.

First Fridays was launched about 20 years ago and focused on art galleries located in the Crossroads. Since then food trucks, vendors and street performers became part of the monthly festivities and attracted hundreds to the area.

Langhofer was attending First Friday with her boyfriend on Aug. 2 when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Langhofer was an innocent bystander, police said.

Off-duty police officers working nearby arrested 18-year-old Deon’te Copkney, who was later charged with second-degree murder in the slaying.

Michael Eagan, a family friend of the Langhofer family, read a statement on behalf of the family at the news conference at Kansas City Police headquarter Saturday. Erin Langhofer was hit by a stray bullet Friday night.

Langhofer’s father is a pastor with the Church of the Resurrection. Church officials said they expect hundreds to attend their event and hoped it would affect positive change and in some way help reduce urban violence.

“Every life in our city has value and worth. It is tragic that we will not benefit from that in the future,” said church spokesperson Cathy Bien. “We recognize that there is a problem with violence in our community. We want to inspire and take action bring about change.

“We want people to realize that there are options. And at the same time never forget those who have lost their lives.”

