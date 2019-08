Shooting at 18th and Main in downtown Kansas City Police investigated a shooting Friday night near 18th an Main Streets in downtown Kansas City. A female victim was killed, a police department spokesman said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police investigated a shooting Friday night near 18th an Main Streets in downtown Kansas City. A female victim was killed, a police department spokesman said.

A woman was shot and killed Friday night in downtown Kansas City near the intersection of 18th and Main streets, according to Kansas City police.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said the department had started a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened as many people on nearby streets were still moving around from the activity of First Fridays earlier in the evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

