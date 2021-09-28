COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates.

Over 1,100 new COVID cases reported

At least 673,964 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 11,473 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

On Tuesday, officials reported an increase of 1,115 cases over the previous day.

There have been 8,303 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period ending Sept. 25, with an average of 1,186 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data show. In that same period, there were 43 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,614 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 437 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Tuesday, 9.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 53% of Missouri’s total population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and over 47% have been fully vaccinated.

COVID leads to food shortages for KC area schools

With the COVID-19 pandemic throttling the food supply chain, many schools in the Kansas City area have less food and fewer menu options for their students.

To make matters worse, grocery stores and restaurants are being prioritized by many food distributors, as they are more lucrative customers, according to school officials.

Grennan Sims, Hickman Hills school district’s director of nutrition services, told The Kansas City Star that he has been making phone calls for weeks to distributors all around the area to scrape together enough food to feed his students. It’s a constant struggle, and earlier this month, the district went an entire week without receiving any food shipments.

“Businesses are in a really tough position to make a decision for the viability of their company. On the retail side, there’s a much higher profit margin. In schools, there’s a high volume with a low profit margin,” Sims said. “So they’re having to decide where’s the best bang for my buck. The sad part is now there are kids potentially suffering because of that.”