COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 27

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates.

Over 700 new COVID cases reported

At least 672,849 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 11,332 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

On Monday, officials reported an increase of 760 cases over the previous day.

There have been 8,311 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period ending Sept. 24, with an average of 1,187 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data show. In that same period, there were 38 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,543 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 405 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Monday, 9.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

A little more than 53% of Missouri’s total population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 47% have been fully vaccinated.

KC Council votes to extend mask mandate for two more weeks

Kansas City extended its citywide mask mandate again, as the area remains a hot spot for COVID-19.

The Kansas City Council voted 11-2 on Thursday to extend the mandate to Oct. 7. Council members Heather Hall, District 1, and Brandon Ellington, District 3 at-large, voted against it.

Kansas City’s mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 2, applies to those over the age of 5 in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, with some exemptions.

