Missouri attorney general sues to block mask mandates issued by public school districts

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is seeking to block Missouri school districts from mandating masks for students and teachers as the state continues to respond to a wave of COVID-19 cases and children under 12 can’t get vaccinated.

Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Columbia Public Schools arguing the district’s mandate is “arbitrary and capricious,” a charge he has previously leveled against mask orders in Kansas City and St. Louis. The class action suit, in Boone County Circuit Court, goes beyond the local district, however, and asks the court to strike down district mask directives statewide.

The lawsuit marks an extraordinary escalation in the war against mask rules being waged by the Republican attorney general and U.S. Senate candidate. Schmitt has already sued Kansas City, Jackson County and other localities, but in filing a class action suit, he is effectively taking the legal fight to dozens of school districts.

Most districts in the immediate Kansas City region are mandating masks for everyone this fall. On the outskirts of the metro, such as in Cass County, some smaller districts have kept them optional. On the Kansas side in Johnson County, districts are requiring everyone to wear masks, except for Spring Hill, which is requiring them only for younger students.

Outside of vaccination, public health experts have promoted masks as the single most important protection against COVID-19. Among health authorities, they are widely seen as a reasonable, modest step to help cut transmission of the virus while keeping public spaces open.

But Schmitt has painted mandates as an attack on freedom and individual choice.

“We filed this suit today because we fundamentally don’t believe in forced masking, rather that parents and families should have the power to make decisions on masks, based on science and facts,” Schmitt said in a statement. “I am committed to fighting back against this kind of government overreach. Americans are free people, not subjects.”

The attorney general’s lawsuit contends children are at significantly lower risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 and generally don’t spread the virus. The World Health Organization said in September 2020 that fatalities among children under 18 are lower than in other age groups, but as the highly-contagious delta variant spreads through the United States, more children are falling ill.

While pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization rates are lower than those for adults, they have surged in recent weeks, reaching 0.41 per 100,000 children ages 0 to 17, compared with 0.31 per 100,000, the previous high set in mid-January, according to an Aug. 13 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.