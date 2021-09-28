Average of new COVID-19 cases in KC metro falls below 400 for first time in two months

The rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area fell below 400 for the first time in more than two months.

On Tuesday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 318 new cases for a total of 194,503 to date.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases declined to 399, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 477. Two weeks ago, it was 513. The last time the average was below 400 was July 24.

Over the past week, the metro added 2,794 more cases. During the previous week, the area gained 3,340 new cases and the week before, 3,591 were recorded.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The metro has recorded a total of 2,935 deaths since the pandemic began.

Thirty-three patients were hospitalized with the virus at the University of Kansas Health System, up from 29 on Monday. Twelve patients were in the intensive care unit.

On Tuesday, Kansas reported 406,453 total cases including 6,024 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 8.5%.

Across the state, 46.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Missouri identified 673,964 total cases including 11,473 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 9.1%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The state has fully vaccinated 47.5% of its population.

Across the country, more than 43.1 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 690,982 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.