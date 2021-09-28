Homecoming dance leads to COVID outbreak among Kansas City area high school students

A coronavirus outbreak has been linked to homecoming events at a Kansas City, Kansas, high school earlier this month.

The Unified Government Public Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday that the outbreak originated on Sept. 18 at Piper High School.

Through contact tracing, the health department said they identified eight cases of coronavirus associated with homecoming events.

The health department has also identified “a number” of students who attended classes while infected with the virus after the homecoming dance, according to the release.

In order to prevent continued transmission, the health department is recommending that “any students or staff who attended the Homecoming event get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible before being allowed to return to school.”

Students and staff are also asked to stay home if they develop any symptoms.

“It is important to be aware that symptoms may be mild and even if students or staff have mild symptoms, they should stay home and promptly get tested,” the release said.

A spokesperson for the school said in an email Tuesday that no one was immediately available to comment on the situation. They did not answer The Star’s questions about what COVID protocols, if any, were required at the homecoming events.

On August 9, the Piper USD 203 Board of Education voted to require that all students, staff and visitors wear a face mask while inside district buildings, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district’s website.

In a letter to guardians, which was provided to The Star by the school, Jessica Dain, Superintendent of Schools, said that while testing is not required for students who attended the dance, it’s “highly encouraged.”

Free test kits are also available to any students who want to get tested.

Additional coronavirus testing opportunities can be found online.