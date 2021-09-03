COVID-19: Schmitt tells KC parents that kids can ditch masks

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City area:

AG tells KC parents they can disregard mask rules for kids

Attorney General Eric Schmitt advised Kansas City and Jackson County parents Thursday that their children don’t have to follow mask mandates if they believe it will make them irritable or less happy.

Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, is effectively granting parents wide latitude to disregard the metro area’s mask rules when it comes to their children, part of his ongoing war against mandatory masking. The advice — which Schmitt called “legal direction” — comes as the area continues to grapple with elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases.

His message came in letters to Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Executive Frank White on Thursday, based largely on the meaning of the term legal direction. Both leaders swiftly criticized the letters and said they have no legal impact.

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman, Jeanne Kuang and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.