Kansas City Council approves mask mandate extension to late September

Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue on the Country Club Plaza had a humorous mask requirement notice posted Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. A mandatory mask order went into effect on Monday. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved an extension to the city’s mask mandate, the day after dozens of people decried public health advice in a public committee meeting.

The ordinance passed with two no votes on Thursday. It extends the indoors mask mandate to Sept. 23.

Council members Brandon Ellington, District 3 at-large and Heather Hall, District 1, voted against it. Councilwoman Katheryn Shields, District 4 at-large, was absent.

A few anti-mask protesters attended the meeting, carrying anti-mask signs. Some pulled their masks below their noses. One woman wore a yellow star on her shirt.

I don’t care your view, wearing a yellow badge into a City Council meeting symbolizing Holocaust victim hood because you hate masks is despicable. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 19, 2021

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Thursday, the Kansas City metro area added 931 new cases of COVID-19. The weekly average was 653 cases. One week ago, it was 699 and two weeks ago, it was 737. There have been 2,452 deaths of COVID-19.

Members of the public who took off their masks sounded off on the ordinance during a special sitting of the City Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Operations Committee Wednesday evening, sharing debunked COVID-19 myths and calling the mandate tyrannical.

Days after Kansas City’s mask mandate went into effect, anti-mask protesters gathered outside City Hall.

Local and national health experts alike have continuously heralded masks and vaccination as the most promising path toward controlling the pandemic, which has seen a major surge in the last month due to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

Kansas City’s mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 2, applies those over the age of 5 in indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, with some exemptions.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The same process would happen in September if the council decides the mandate needs to be extended, due to a new Missouri law that requires public health restrictions to be reviewed by the council every 30 days.