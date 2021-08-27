COVID-19 news: Embattled school board candidate drops, infusion treatments available

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City area:

Former anti-mask school board candidate drops out

Pediatrician and Blue Valley school board candidate Christine White — who had campaigned for months against COVID-19 safety protocols before saying her views against masks had changed — announced Thursday night that she is dropping out of the race.

“I plan to focus my time and energy on my family, my medical practice, and educating patients and their families about how to limit their exposure to COVID-19,” she posted on Facebook.

White, a physician with Johnson County Pediatrics, had posted in May that, “masks should be optional for children come fall of 2021. Both inside and out.” But she later changed her stance, saying she supported masks if they could help prevent interruptions to in-person school.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She was later accused of pandering to both sides as some district parents are fiercely divided over the issue.

Infusion treatment available to some

Truman Medical Centers/University Health has started offering free COVID-19 treatments to eligible metro residents as part of Missouri’s effort to prevent people from being hospitalized, and dying of the virus.

On Wednesday, the health care system began giving infusions of monoclonal antibodies to people with mild to moderate COVID symptoms who are high-risk — which includes anyone 65 or older and people with chronic health problems. Residents do not have to live in Missouri to be eligible.

Four infusions were given Wednesday and more came on Thursday as Truman officials spread the word to local hospitals that the treatment is now available.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

WyCo updates safety guidelines

Wyandotte County has updated its recommendations regarding social gatherings, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, released the new guidance for social gatherings — indoor and outdoor — on Thursday. The recommendations for vaccinated individuals are different from those of unvaccinated people.

Recommendations for those with the vaccine include limiting outdoor gatherings to 25 people, limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and wear masks in certain situations. Everyone else is advised to wear a mask when in public situations and not host people outside the household.

Missouri announces first winners of vaccine lottery

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the winners in the first round of the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program.

Out of the 180 winners that were selected, 17 came from District 5, which makes up most of the Kansas City metro area. The 17 winners each won $10,000 after getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. One person from Independence won a scholarship.

The Star’s Lisa Gutierrez, Bill Lukitsch, Aaron Torres and Sarah Ritter contributed to this report.