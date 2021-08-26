Wyandotte County updates COVID-19 safety guidelines. Here’s what you need to know

More from the series Kansas City COVID-19 news As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across the Kansas City region, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

Wyandotte County has updated its recommendations regarding social gatherings, for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, released the new guidance for social gatherings — indoor and outdoor on Thursday. The recommendations for vaccinated individuals are different from those of unvaccinated people.

The recommendations come as COVID-19 cases, driven by the quickly spreading delta variant, have continued to climb over the past few months in the Kansas City Metropolitan area and across the country.

Wyandotte County has added 710 new cases and five deaths in the last week. The county has a low vaccination rate compared with other jurisdictions, with only 38% of residents having been fully vaccinated.

The updated recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated are as follows:

Choose outdoor gatherings instead of indoor gatherings when possible.

Limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people and wear a mask if six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Limit indoor gatherings to 10 people, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

If gatherings are larger than what’s recommended, wear a mask.

Here are the updated recommendations for people who are not fully vaccinated.