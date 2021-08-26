Coronavirus
Who won $10,000 in Missouri’s COVID vaccine lottery? State picks first-round winners
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the winners in the first round of the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program.
Out of the 180 winners that were selected, 17 came from District 5, which makes up most of the Kansas City metro area. The 17 winners each won $10,000 after getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. One person from Independence won a scholarship.
The drawing was the first of five in the incentive program that began on Aug. 13 to get more Missouri residents vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases have surged over the past month. In each drawing, 180 people will win prizes (cash or education scholarship): 80 adults at least partially-vaccinated by July 21, 80 adults vaccinated after July 21, and 20 residents 12 to 17 who are at least partially vaccinated.
Missourians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can sign up to enter now at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Also listed on the website are official rules and frequently asked questions.
The next drawing is Friday. You can enter before Sept. 8 to be eligible for the third round.
Here is a list of the District 5 winners from the first round of the drawings:
- Lori Adkins from Lee’s Summit
- David Barlow from Independence
- Jamilla Blackman from Raytown
- David Haag from Lee’s Summit
- Jerry Hillard from Kansas City
- Clyde Johnson from Bates City
- Monya Kegler from Kansas City
- William Keller from Kansas City
- Korey Lloyd from Blue Springs
- Stephanie Marcott from Independence
- Jonathan Odoniel from Kansas City
- Jenna Phelps from Lee’s Summit
- Diane Schleicher from Raytown
- Hillary Shields from Lee’s Summit
- Neil Spearman from Kansas City
- Jamie Sportsman from Independence
- Tina Dzula from Kansas City
Here is a list for the rest of the winners across the state.
