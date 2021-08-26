Who won $10,000 in Missouri’s COVID vaccine lottery? State picks first-round winners

More from the series Kansas City COVID-19 news As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across the Kansas City region, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the winners in the first round of the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program.

Out of the 180 winners that were selected, 17 came from District 5, which makes up most of the Kansas City metro area. The 17 winners each won $10,000 after getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. One person from Independence won a scholarship.

The drawing was the first of five in the incentive program that began on Aug. 13 to get more Missouri residents vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases have surged over the past month. In each drawing, 180 people will win prizes (cash or education scholarship): 80 adults at least partially-vaccinated by July 21, 80 adults vaccinated after July 21, and 20 residents 12 to 17 who are at least partially vaccinated.

Missourians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can sign up to enter now at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Also listed on the website are official rules and frequently asked questions.

The next drawing is Friday. You can enter before Sept. 8 to be eligible for the third round.

Here is a list of the District 5 winners from the first round of the drawings:

Lori Adkins from Lee’s Summit

David Barlow from Independence

Jamilla Blackman from Raytown

David Haag from Lee’s Summit

Jerry Hillard from Kansas City

Clyde Johnson from Bates City

Monya Kegler from Kansas City

William Keller from Kansas City

Korey Lloyd from Blue Springs

Stephanie Marcott from Independence

Jonathan Odoniel from Kansas City

Jenna Phelps from Lee’s Summit

Diane Schleicher from Raytown

Hillary Shields from Lee’s Summit

Neil Spearman from Kansas City

Jamie Sportsman from Independence

Tina Dzula from Kansas City

Here is a list for the rest of the winners across the state.