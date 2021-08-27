Unvaccinated Kansans should quarantine after attending Chiefs game at Arrowhead: KDHE

More from the series Kansas City COVID-19 news As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across the Kansas City region, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

Unvaccinated Kansas residents who attend the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium Friday night should quarantine afterward.

That’s according to the state’s travel rules as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge and fill hospitals in the Kansas City region.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment advises anyone unvaccinated attending mass gathering to spend 7 days in quarantine if they get a negative COVID-19 test result, and 10 days if no test is taken. Those who have been vaccinated are advised to quarantine if they become symptomatic after traveling.

Vaccination is not considered complete until two weeks after receiving a final dose. The state health department considers confined indoor and outdoor spaces where 500 people are gathered at the same time — including an auditorium, stadium, arena or large conference room — as a mass gathering.

Arrowhead Stadium is opening to a full crowd for a home game for the first time since the team raised a Super Bowl LIV banner. The preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings has a 7:05 p.m. kickoff time and is predicted to be well-attended.

Stadium officials have rules in place that align with Kansas City’s mask mandate. Fans are required to wear masks while occupying the indoor parts of the stadium unless actively eating or drinking regardless of vaccination status. No masks are required while outdoors.

While Friday marks the first at-home Chiefs game since the new round of COVID-19, Arrowhead has already played host for an earlier mass gathering. Country music star Garth Brooks played a sold out show this month— an event with an estimated attendance of nearly 75,000.

The stadium offered a vaccine clinic ahead of the show with prizes for anyone wanting to get the shot. But that was poorly attended.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.