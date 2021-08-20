COVID-19 news: Jackson County sued for masks, holdout school district makes mandate

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City area:

AG Schmitt sues Jackson County over mask order

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing Jackson County over an emergency public health order reinstating masks, calling the requirement “ridiculous” and an “intrusion.”

The lawsuit, filed in Jackson County Circuit Court on Thursday, contends that the mandate is arbitrary, capricious and unlawful. It is the attorney general’s latest legal challenge brought against a Missouri local government with a mask mandate as Schmitt has waged a broad attack against the face coverings.

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the mask mandate is unlawful and an injunction halting its effect.

Masklessness allowed to avoid ‘mini-riot’ at public meeting

As dozens of Kansas Citians decried public health guidance and called the city’s current mask mandate tyrannical Wednesday night, the order itself went unenforced as soon as constituents found their seats.

A City Council committee voted Wednesday to send an ordinance extending Kansas City’s mask mandate into late September to full council. Nearly 100 mostly maskless community members voiced opposition inside the Kansas City Regional Police Academy, where the meeting was held.

Morgan Said, a spokeswoman with Mayor Quinton Lucas’s office, said the inaction was purposeful and aimed at avoiding “mini-riot.”

“In a crowd comprised mostly of folks who compared wearing masks to tyranny, communism, and child abuse, it was disappointing, but not surprising, that many attendees elected to break the City’s rules,” Said said.

School district approves mandate after cases spike

The Turner school district, one of the few in the area that had made masks optional, is now requiring them — following several COVID-19 cases among students and staff and “a significant amount of quarantines of unvaccinated, unmasked individuals” just six days into the new school year.

The district in Kansas City, Kansas, brought students back to classrooms last week without a mask mandate in place, despite warnings from health officials as coronavirus cases surge. As of Wednesday morning, the district reported 23 active cases among students, and four staff cases.

Spokeswoman Lauren Aiello said she did not have a specific number of individuals required to quarantine after being exposed to the virus, but officials decided the numbers were significant enough to change the mask policy.

The Star’s Sarah Ritter, Bill Lukitsch, Cortlynn Stark and Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.