Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sues Jackson County over mask mandate

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing Jackson County over its mask mandate implemented in response to the latest surge of COVID-19, calling the requirement “ridiculous” and an “intrusion.”

The lawsuit, announced by Schmitt’s office Thursday afternoon, contends that the mandate is arbitrary, capricious and unlawful.

“Jackson County’s mask mandate is yet another attempt by government officials to obtain, aggregate, and maintain power,” Schmitt said in a statement. “Requiring residents to wear a mask, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine, is ridiculous.”

Jackson County reinstated a mask order that took effect on Aug. 6 and applies to all parts of the county except Kansas City and Independence. The order requires everyone age 5 or older to wear masks inside public places, whether or not they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Kansas City has its own mask mandate, which it extended until Sept. 23.

The lawsuit resembles others recently filed by the attorney general as some governments have reinstated mask mandates given the elevated number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths with COVID-19. The attorney general has already sued Kansas City over its existing mandate.

