Fearing shortage, Kansas City officials plead for more doctors to give COVID vaccines

The Kansas City Health Department has put out a call to get local physicians and clinics signed up as COVID-19 vaccine providers to make sure as many people as possible get the shot.

“The city needs many more doctors and clinics to join the vaccination effort,” Dr. Rex Archer, the city’s health director, said in a statement. “If there’s a shortage of places people can receive it, it will take too long, and we will remain in crisis.”

On Tuesday, the metro added 960 new COVID-19 cases and recorded 34 more deaths. The area that includes Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has seen a total of 121,591 cases to date.

“There’s still tremendous uncertainty about when vaccine supplies will meet demand. While we wait, we need physicians and clinics to get ready,” said Archer.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is enrolling vaccinators on its website, health.mo.gov.

Missouri is in the first phase of distributing the vaccine to front-line health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.

Kansas City health officials are also trying to locate local health care workers who have direct contact with patients but don’t have a designated place to get vaccinated. That would include home health care workers and contract workers hired by hospitals or clinics.

Archer’s department urges local health care workers, or any organization that provides medical care, to complete an online survey at research.net/r/KCMOCOVID.

As of Monday, the health department had connected 1,970 health care workers with local vaccine providers to get shots; many have already received their first dose, officials said.

The department expects to receive about 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for more Phase 1A recipients.

There’s also a survey for Kansas City residents who want the vaccine so the health department can contact them with information about how to schedule an appointment to get the shots. The survey is on the city’s website, kcmo.gov/city-hall/departments/health/coronavirus.

In Jackson County, residents and people who work in the county who want to get the vaccine are asked to take a survey and sign up online. The survey — on the Jackson County Health Department’s website at jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool — asks for contact information, occupation and pre-existing medical conditions.

People will be vaccinated largely according to occupation and risk status — basically where they fall on the vaccine priority schedule created by the state. Answering the survey questions does not guarantee a vaccination appointment, the health department says.

A recent poll from the Missouri Hospital Association revealed that almost a quarter of Missourians say they will definitely not get the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting that health officials have work left to convince the general public to get the shot.