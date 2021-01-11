Want the COVID vaccine in Wyandotte County? It’s time to tell public health officials

Like Jackson County, Wyandotte County has launched an online effort to find out how many residents want the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wyandotte County’s health department, which is currently vaccinating health care workers, has created an online form that will help show how many residents fall into each of the phases for distributing the vaccine. Counties are following timelines established by their states.

Wyandotte’s new online survey is on the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas’ website: wycokck.org/COVID-19. County residents can also call 3-1-1 for COVID information.

The health department will use your contact information to let you know when the vaccine is available and where. Health care workers — including EMS and health department staff — and nursing home residents and staff are getting their shots first, health department officials said.

Vaccines are being doled out at a former Kmart building at 7836 State Ave., where COVID testing for the public is ongoing. More than 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine so far have been given to health care workers there, the health department’s director, Juliann Van Liew, said in a statement.

“But we know there are still more healthcare workers in our community who haven’t come through our site yet,” she said. “That’s why we are putting the call out to healthcare employers to sign up to get their staff vaccinated.”

In Jackson County, residents and people who work in the county who want to get the vaccine are asked to take a survey and sign up online. The survey — located on the Jackson County Health Department’s website at jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool — asks for contact information, occupation and pre-existing medical conditions.

Last week, Johnson County health officials warned it will be several weeks before they can broaden distribution of the vaccine to include essential workers and people over 65. Officials say they have “no list for the general public to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter the age or medical condition of the person.”

Johnson County will tell residents when their turn comes on its website, jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine, through local media and on the social media of the health department and county government. People can sign up for daily email updates at jocogov.org/coronavirus.