If you live or work in Jackson County, here’s how to sign up for a COVID vaccination

The Jackson County Health Department is asking residents who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine to take a survey and sign up online.

The department has received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine and began vaccinating people Wednesday, following the state of Missouri’s distribution plan, the health department said in a statement.

The state is in Phase 1A, which places health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities at the front of the line. Doses for more people eligible in that phase will become available in the coming weeks, the department said without offering a specific time frame.

After that comes first responders, the elderly, people with underlying health problems, essential workers and, finally, the general public. By most accounts, Kansas and Missouri are not expected to have enough vaccine for everyone until spring at the earliest and summer at the latest.

The department said anyone who lives or works in the county — even if they don’t live in Jackson County — should fill out an online survey that will help health officials determine which phase of the state’s vaccination plan they fit into.

The department will contact those people to set up appointments to get vaccinated once doses become available for future phases.

“This is one way that we can get information out to individuals as quickly as possible,” Bridgett Shaffer, department director, said in the statement. “We know people are looking for information, and we want to provide access to it whenever it becomes available.”

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. also encouraged everyone in the county to fill out the survey and get in line.

The survey — located on the department’s website at jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool — asks for contact information, occupation and pre-existing medical conditions. For now, the Pfizer vaccine will not be given to anyone younger than 16.

Vaccination appointments will be first-come, first-served in each group. Health department officials warned that appointments are filling up quickly.