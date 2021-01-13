Poll: 23% of Missourians refuse to get COVID vaccine. Republicans are most resistant

Almost a quarter of Missourians say they will definitely not get the COVID-19 vaccine, a new poll reveals, suggesting that the Show-Me-State has work to do to convince its residents to get it.

Among the least willing to get vaccinated: adults in the Springfield area and around Columbia and Jefferson City, as well as people who identified themselves as Republican or conservative.

Older adults, especially men, and Democrats are among those most likely to get the vaccine right away, the survey found.

The poll of 800 adult Missouri voters representing a diverse cross-section was conducted the first week of January by Virginia-based American Viewpoint and released Tuesday by the Missouri Hospital Association, a nonprofit in Jefferson City that represents 140 hospitals.

Interest in the vaccine appears higher on the west side of the state, with 67% of Kansas City area adults saying they were very or somewhat likely to get the vaccine, compared to 42% of St. Louis residents.

Still, 29% percent of Kansas Citians said they were not too likely, or at all likely, to get a shot, compared to 34% of St. Louis residents who were also reluctant.

“Broad vaccination is the key to response and recovery in Missouri,” said association CEO and president Herb B. Kuhn. “Although the vaccine is not available to the public currently, it will be essential to have an informed, confident and energized public as we move into the widespread distribution phase of vaccination efforts.”

Missouri is in the first phase of distributing the vaccine to front-line health care workers and nursing home residents. It’s unclear when shots will become available in the next phase that includes essential workers, seniors and first responders.

Other findings:

▪ 23% of respondents said they definitely will not be vaccinated.

▪ 40% said they would get the shot right away, but 23% plan to wait to see how it works.

▪ 11% said they will get it only if work or school require it.

▪ 60% of Black respondents say they are either very likely or somewhat likely to be vaccinated, but confidence that it will be distributed fairly is lowest in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

▪ 60% of seniors are very likely to get the vaccine, with 58% likely to get it as soon as it is available.