Chappell’s in North KC shutting down for a few days: ‘We’re going back to basics’

Tour Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum in North Kansas City Jim Chappell, owner of Chappell's Restaurant and Sports Museum at 323 Armour Road in North Kansas City, gives a tour of his establishment, which houses Chappell's massive collection of sports memorabilia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jim Chappell, owner of Chappell's Restaurant and Sports Museum at 323 Armour Road in North Kansas City, gives a tour of his establishment, which houses Chappell's massive collection of sports memorabilia.

More than a year after new owners took over Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum, they are making some tweaks.

The iconic North Kansas City operation, at 323 Armour Road, will shut down at the end business Saturday until the week of Oct. 7 to transfer the liquor license to a new management company, Cowbell LLC, and make some minor cosmetic changes.

“We’re going to bring some of the old dishes in and keep some of the new ones that customers like,” said Ivan Marquez, who will oversee operations for Cowbell. “We’re going back to basics.”

Jim Chappell founded Chappell’s in 1986 and it became known for its extensive sports memorablia. He sold it in July 2018 to a group of local investors headed by David Block of Block & Company Inc. Realtors.

Broseph’s Restaurant Group, a California-based company, became the operators.

“They took up the carpet, they painted the beautiful oak tables black, took a lot of the memorabilia down to the basement, took out the stained glass windows and the canopy,” Chappell said. “I had four TVs and they’ve added 10 more. Now Ivan and David are trying to take it back to what it was.”

Travis Lester, owner of Broseph’s, said his company took some memorablia to the basement, but not a lot, while putting in new floors and new kitchen equipment.

“It was a mutual decision to part ways. We have no hard feeling. We love everybody,” Lester said. “Now our focus will be on our Brick + Mortar in Waldo and other area opportunities.”