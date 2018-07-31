Jim Chappell sells restaurant filled with sports memorabilia but ‘everything stays’

Jim Chappell is leaving restaurant ownership.
But Chappell’s, which contains one of the nation’s greatest collections of sports memorabilia outside of a hall of fame or museum, will remain in business on Armour Road in North Kansas City with the same sports bar/restaurant concept, Chappell said.
Chappell has sold his business and the displayed memorabilia to Broseph’s Restaurant Group, a California-based company that according to its website owns three restaurants, two in the Los Angeles area and one in Mexico.
“It’s been my life, but I sold it because it was time,” said Chappell, who opened the restaurant in 1986.
Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
The treasure trove of memorabilia includes a pair of signed Muhammad Ali boxing gloves, Paul Hornung’s 1956 Heisman Trophy, displays of autograph baseballs and uniforms, walls covered with signed photos and pro, college and high school football helmets hanging from every available space on the ceiling.
With more than 10,000 items and hundreds of helmets on display, there likely is something there associated with your favorite team, but the emphasis is on sports in Kansas City and the region. There is a large collection of mementos from the Athletics and Kings, Kansas City’s original major-league team and its NBA team for 13 years.
“Everything stays,” said Chappell, who was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Chappell’s has been named one of America’s top 10 sports bars by Sports Illustrated and USA Today, although it has billed itself as restaurant and sports museum.
He’s often found sitting at the bar chatting with customers and Chappell said he’ll continue to have a public relations role in the restaurant.
