Big Emmy nomination love for Kansas City’s Jason Sudeikis and his hit ‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis has been taking victory laps for months now with all the awards he’s been hauling in for his breakout hit “Ted Lasso.”

Best actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. Writers Guild Awards for best comedy series and new series.

And on Tuesday, he and his Apple TV+ series were nominated for the jewel of television honors: the Emmy Awards. Many of them.

Sudeikis, an alum of “Saturday Night Live” who grew up in Overland Park, had never been nominated for an Emmy, and now he and his show are up for several comedy awards, including best series, best actor, director and writing.

Emmy nominations went to Jason Sudeikis, left, who created and stars as Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein, a writer on the show who also plays Roy Kent, the mercurial team captain. Apple TV+

In addition, four of the eight supporting actor nominations went to “Ted Lasso” actors: Brett Goldstein (who plays aging soccer star Roy Kent and also writes for the show), Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard and also, like Sudeikis, co-writes and co-produces), Nick Mohammed (budding coach Nate the Great) and Jeremy Swift (ever-helpful assistant Higgins).

The show also earned two nominations for best supporting actress: Hannah Waddingham, who plays team owner Rebecca Welton, and Juno Temple, who plays player girlfriend with a brain Keeley Jones.

Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham, left) at first seems cold, but she warms to a friendship with team hanger-on Keeley (Juno Temple). Both actresses are up for Emmys. Apple TV+

Despite all the acclaim Sudeikis has been getting, actress Jasmine Cephas Jones, who co-presented the nomination list with her actor father, Ron Cephas Jones, managed to pronounce it more like “Sue Desk Is.” He probably gets that a lot.

Regardless, awards prognosticators had been expecting multiple nominations for the series, a fish-out-of water tale of a football coach from the Kansas City area who leaves his job at Wichita State University to go coach a sport he knows nothing about: British pro soccer. The simple premise surprised viewers and critics alike with layered nuance and welcome warmth during the pandemic.

As Vanity Fair said in its nominations predictions: “The sheer optimism of Ted Lasso seems to be clearing a path to victory for Jason Sudeikis, but while he is the undeniable favorite, this category also has some formidable competition.”

Awards site goldderby.com isn’t worried, calling Sudeikis “the overwhelming front-runner to claim the trophy” for best actor in a comedy.

In addition to “Ted Lasso,” the other nominees for best comedy series are “Black-ish” (ABC), “Cobra Kai” (Netflix), “Emily in Paris” (Netflix), “Hacks” (HBO Max), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) and “Pen15” (Hulu).

In addition to Sudeikis, the other nominees for best actor in a comedy are Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; and Kenan Thompson, “Kenan.”

In short, observers say, Sudeikis is the clear front-runner for best actor, and his show is a strong contender for best comedy series.

Many of the biggest threats in the comedy categories were not in contention. Last year’s big winner, “Schitt’s Creek,” of blessed memory, celebrated its series finale last year, as did “The Good Place” and “Modern Family” (which starred Sudeikis’ fellow Big Slick Celebrity Weekend host Eric Stonestreet of Wyandotte County). The pandemic disrupted production on other favorites, such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Season two of “Ted Lasso” will premiere July 23 on Apple TV+.

The Emmy Awards will air at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 on CBS and stream on several digital options.

