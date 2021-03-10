For Pete's Sake
Some fed-up KU fans jokingly turn their lonely eyes to Ted Lasso to be football coach
If you crunch the numbers for the Kansas football team over the last dozen years, well, the results are not for the faint of heart.
The Jayhawks haven’t had a winning season since 2008, and their last season with at least four victories came in 2009. Under the last four full-time coaches (Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty and Les Miles), KU has won a total of 21 games in 11 seasons.
There’s no need to drill deeper on the lack of success, but things have gotten so bad that some fans have jokingly asked on Twitter if Ted Lasso is available.
That is the name of the Jason Sudeikis’ character in an Apple TV+ show in which football coach Ted Lasso is hired by a soccer team in England.
Sudeikis, who is a huge Kansas fan, attended Shawnee Mission West High School and is one of the stars who plays host to the Big Slick celebrity weekend that raises money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.
For his role in “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis won his first Golden Globe award last month.
So given his ties to the area, some KU fans have joked that perhaps Ted Lasso should be hired as the next Jayhawks football coach.
It’s a small but vocal movement at this point.
