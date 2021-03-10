Some fed-up KU fans jokingly turn their lonely eyes to Ted Lasso to be football coach

If you crunch the numbers for the Kansas football team over the last dozen years, well, the results are not for the faint of heart.

The Jayhawks haven’t had a winning season since 2008, and their last season with at least four victories came in 2009. Under the last four full-time coaches (Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty and Les Miles), KU has won a total of 21 games in 11 seasons.

There’s no need to drill deeper on the lack of success, but things have gotten so bad that some fans have jokingly asked on Twitter if Ted Lasso is available.

That is the name of the Jason Sudeikis’ character in an Apple TV+ show in which football coach Ted Lasso is hired by a soccer team in England.

Sudeikis, who is a huge Kansas fan, attended Shawnee Mission West High School and is one of the stars who plays host to the Big Slick celebrity weekend that raises money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

For his role in “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis won his first Golden Globe award last month.

So given his ties to the area, some KU fans have joked that perhaps Ted Lasso should be hired as the next Jayhawks football coach.

The irony is amazing, at this point why not hire Jason as the head coach acting like Ted Lasso, no way he can do worse than the last 6 haha — Nick Clear (@RealNickClear) March 9, 2021

My vote for the next @KU_Football head coach would be @TedLasso bring him back to Kansas! Wonder what @jasonsudeikis thinks about this? #RockChalk — T R A V I S (@TRAVIS_KU) March 9, 2021

Is Ted Lasso available to come to Kansas? https://t.co/QEf6QdJXDO — Melissa Yeager (@melissayeagr) March 9, 2021

Ted Lasso used to coach in Kansas. Led a team in the state to a natty. Go get him, KU. pic.twitter.com/iChouhgxK2 — Austin Cook (@ADCook153) March 9, 2021

Coach @TedLasso! Any thoughts about hopping back across the pond to the home of @Applebees and Paul Rudd and @ericstonestreet to coach @KU_Football? — John Rosen (@johnmrosen) March 10, 2021

It’s a small but vocal movement at this point.