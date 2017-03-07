Weather

March 7, 2017 11:12 PM

Weather service confirms five tornadoes struck the KC area Monday

By Toriano Porter

The National Weather Service continues to track the damage caused by severe weather that blew through the Kansas City area on Monday, including five confirmed tornadoes.

The twisters, reported in Smithville, Carrollton, Oak Grove, Lee’s Summit and Leawood, caused extensive property damage but no deaths and only a few injuries.

An EF1 tornado with 110-mph winds was reported in Carrollton, according to the weather service.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but cars were flipped, trees were toppled and power lines were taken down. Nearby Richmond also reported severe damage.

An EF2 tornado with winds of 132 mph traveled nearly 19 miles from Smithville to Lathrop.

The weather service said no one was injured or killed in the twister, but it damaged more than 60 houses, particularly in the Diamond Crest subdivision and areas near Southwest State Highway J.

About six were deemed uninhabitable or destroyed, police said.

Lee’s Summit escaped an EF1 tornado with winds hovering near 110 mph without injury or death, although the tornado destroyed one building and damaged about 20 homes.

The weather service estimated an EF0 tornado with a wind speed of around 80 mph touched down in Leawood. About two dozen homes were damaged in the Steeplechase subdivision east of 145th Street and Mission Road.

The storms also hit Overland Park and Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, damaging planes and hangars.

Possibly the most damaging tornado was reported in Oak Grove, where an EF3 tornado with 152-mph winds damaged 483 houses and 12 commercial buildings. Twelve people were injured, but none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

