Tornado watch issued as strong storms take aim at Kansas City

The Kansas City area is under a tornado watch on Monday as a line of strong storms approaches from the northwest.
Strong storms capable of producing large hail, perhaps even tennis ball size, and damaging winds are expected to form over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday afternoon and move to the southeast, according to the national weather service.
Rain could move into the area by late afternoon, and the severe weather was forecast to hit after 6 p.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph, and tornadoes are possible. The tornado watch is through 10 p.m.
The area was already under a wind advisory, and a red flag warning for elevated fire risk was in effect Monday afternoon. Those concerns will continue on Tuesday after the storm system moves out by midnight.
Highs Monday should be in the lower 70s.
The storms come as Kansas and Missouri are observing Severe Weather Awareness Week.
After the storms move through, very dry air will move into the region. It will also be slightly cooler, with highs reaching into low 60s on Tuesday, which will remain above the normal high of low 50s for this time of year.
The dry air is expected to remain in place Wednesday. A drop in wind speeds will decrease the wildfire danger. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Wednesday before climbing back into the 70s on Thursday.
