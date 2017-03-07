Storm leaves a path of destruction in Smithville; dozens of homes are damaged

After a strong storms blew through the Smithville area, the Watson family on Tuesday morning surveyed what was left of their damaged home.
“This isn’t suppose to happen,” Wayne Watson said.
Just last year, he gave his house a new roof, a new storm door and a new paint job.
The storm left behind siding, two flannel shirts, an ironing board, an overturned coach, a container of Quaker Oats and pink and yellow foam insulation, which now hangs from the trees like Christmas ornaments.
Across the road, splintered wood litters the ground for blocks.
Officials are still assessing whether Smithville was hit by a tornado or whether the damage was from strong winds. No major injuries were reported but 60 to 70 houses were damaged, with five or six of them uninhabitable.
Smithville city administrator Steve Garrett said Monday night several people were treated for minor injuries.
The storm damage seen across the city was “pretty significant,” he said. But “it could have been a lot worse.”
Heavy damage was also reported north of Smithville, in Trimble.
The side of the Watsons’ gray house is completely exposed. You see a pink room with a Jonas Brother poster, high school musical decals and shoes hanging on the back door.
That was the former room of Tracy Watson’s 49-year-old aunt Vicki, who died in September. She had Down syndrome and lived with the family. Vicki played music in that room. It used to be devoted to Elvis.
The Watsons kept her ashes in that room. They found them at the foot of the house, just outside the window.
It’s funny what a tornado lets you keep, Wayne Watson said. The Mizzou Tiger clock hanging on the wall; the iron cat in the front yard, his white Lincoln MKZ, his perfect attendance certificate from work at the KC Sausage Co. in Kansas City, North.
He has three dogs and six cats; only Pie, a gray and white cat, is missing.
Last night he called his wife from work. Tracy Watson was the only one home, huddled in the lower part of their split-level home. The storm was quick, she told him when he called her. She heard the smashing of glass and then an “awful quiet” and walked up and found the east side of the house was gone.
Daniel Mason and his wife, Grace, had gone down to the lower part of their home when the storm hit.
Mason remembers standing on the stairs looking out the back door and seeing the lawn furniture fly into the air.
He also recalled a sudden quiet and called the storm “a long five minutes”
“We still heard things mashing the house,” he said.
His neighbor across the street, Mike Lantere, also watched the storm from his back porch.
“All of a sudden it got quiet,” Lantere said. “Then a tree started bending.”
He and his daughter went downstairs. They found a trampoline from a neighbor hanging from their roof.
Mason said he was pleased by how fast emergency crews arrived. Most damage had occurred to the cul-de-sac west of them. He could hear men hollering.
“I was relieved when I looked out the window and the emergency crews were here,” Mason said.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
