Tornado damaged portion of Oak Grove cloaked in darkness, roads shut

Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s personnel have blocked the entrance to the southeast neighborhoods of Oak Grove, Mo., where a tornado on Monday night reportedly damaged dozens of homes, collapsing walls and ripping away roofs.
Approximately 15 injuries were reported, but none are considered life-threatening. Significant damage was reported to homes in the city.
“Right now, the city is shut down,” said one officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, although the reference was to the area of damage.
Social media reports showed damaged homes.
Some residents uprooted and displaced by the twister sought shelter Monday evening at the town’s Civic Center, 2100 Broadway. But it was unclear early Tuesday morning how many families remain there.
The entire city appears to be without power, according to Kansas City Power & Light. Schools are canceled in Oak Grove Tuesday.
Lee’s Summit has also canceled school on Tuesday because of power outages. The Lee’s Summit district advises that children who attend Kids Country before and after school care at Underwood, Mason and Richardson elementary schools should report to Richardson today.
An emergency worker said early Tuesday that most residents that were forced to leave their homes opted to stay with friends and relatives nearby.
Oak Grove is a small community of about 8,000 residents that straddles the lines between eastern Jackson County and Lafayette County, some 30 minutes east of Kansas City.
Social media images of homes reveal significant damage to the southeast portion of the community, which, with power down, is cloaked in darkness.
A press conference to report on damage, access to the area is scheduled at 7:30 a.m. at 16th Street and Broadway. Emergency workers said they are waiting until first light to assess the true damage and access to the area.
