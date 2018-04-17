Here's what you need to know about watching Royals' game Wednesday on Facebook

This has already been a trip that the Royals will remember for a long time.
After arriving in Toronto, a player jumped in and took the wheel after a chunk of ice smashed the windshield of the team bus, and a game was postponed because of a hole in the roof of the Rogers Centre.
Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays will be something new, too. It will be the first time a Royals broadcast will shown only on Facebook. Fox Sports Kansas City will not carry the game.
Here are a few things to know about the broadcast and how to watch the game.
- First pitch: 3:07 p.m.
- Announcers: Scott Braun of the MLB Network will do play-by-play. Former Royals pitcher Jeremy Guthrie and former Expos star Cliff Floyd also will be analysts, and Alexa Datt will work as an in-game reporter.
- How to watch (desktop): Log-in to Facebook (www.facebook.com) and search for MLB Live. This is the link: https://www.facebook.com/MLBLiveGames/?referrer=video_home).
- How to watch (mobile): Launch the Facebook app on a phone or tablet and search for MLB Live.
- Turning on/off comments (desktop): To hide comments and reactions, hover over the video and click on the quiet mode button. Click on the quiet mode button again to bring back comments and reactions.
- Turn on/off comments (mobile): Swipe right across the screen to hide comments and swipe left to have them return. Or tap on the screen and bring up quite mode button to turn comments on or off.
