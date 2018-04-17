Royals' Blaine Boyer took wheel of team bus after chunk of ice smashed windshield

Turns out the hole in the Rogers Centre roof was the second craziest thing to affect the Royals on their visit to Toronto.
Monday's game was postponed because falling ice created an opening in the roof, but the Royals had a scary moment on Sunday night when the windshield of a team bus was shattered by ice while the team was driving to a hotel.
Royals strength and conditioning coach Ryan Stoneberg shared what happened on Instagram.
"While driving from the airport to the hotel through brutal cold conditions, ice from the roof of the staff bus flew off and hit the windshield of the trailing bus," Stoneberg wrote. "The windshield was smashed, glass flew in the face of the driver, and one of our players had to assist with steering the bus to safety on the highway. I am so glad that all our players are safe due to quick action of our team and the steady nerves of the driver."
Relief pitcher Blaine Boyer was the player who took the wheel, according to MLB.com.
Fortunately, no one on the bus was seriously injured.
"The bus driver was full of glass," Royals manager Ned Yost told MLB.com. "They got pulled over, but it was pretty scary there for a little while for the guys on the bus."
