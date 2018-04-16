Wind blows heavy snow and ice off the roof of the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday, April 16, 2018. The Royals are scheduled to play the Blue Jays on Monday night. Jason Boatright
With game against Royals in doubt, Blue Jays delete smug tweet about playing in dome

By Pete Grathoff

April 16, 2018 01:18 PM

OK, this is getting out of hand.

It's one thing to have the Royals' home game against the Angels postponed because of the cold, but you'd think that their game played under a dome would go off without a hitch, right?

Maybe not.

The Royals are in Toronto to start a three-game series Monday against the Blue Jays. However, ice and snow has gripped Toronto, and the Rogers Centre apparently suffered damage. You can see what it looks like in the video above from Josh McConnell, which was posted on Twitter.

The Blue Jays tweeted that they are investigating whether to postpone Monday's game. Ice from the CN Tower apparently hit the roof of the Rogers Centre and caused damage.

Earlier on Monday, the Blue Jays smugly tweeted: "Weather update: Due to our stadium having a roof, today's game will be ... Played as expected."

That no doubt was a dig at the number of postponements in the early part of the Major League Baseball season. Realizing that the game is in jeopardy, the Blue Jays deleted the tweet. But Twitter user Joe Davis got a screenshot of it:

Perhaps this potential postponement is karma, because the Blue Jays have done a lot of bragging about having a roof, particularly after having games postponed in Cleveland.

Whoops. Better check that guarantee.

