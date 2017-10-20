Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch suspended one game for grabbing an official

Well, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch had an interesting 24 hours.
Lynch, whose nickname is Beast Mode, played in Oakland’s 31-30 win over the Chiefs on Thursday night. But in the second quarter, he ran from the sideline during a scuffle that involved Chiefs cornerback Marcus Petrers and grabbed an official. Lynch got a personal foul and was ejected from the game, but he ended up watching from the stands.
After the game, Lynch took an interesting train ride with Peters and a whole bunch of Raiders fans. And on Friday afternoon, Lynch learned he was suspended one game for grabbing the official.
That’s a lot of activity in 24 hours.
NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote a letter to Lynch informing him of the suspension.
“You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players,” Runyan wrote. “You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey.
“You were not directly involved in the active confrontation that the game official was attempting to diffuse, nor were you a participant in the play that initiated the confrontation. You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved.”
