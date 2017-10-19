Marshawn Lynch appeared to have watched end of Chiefs-Raiders game from stands

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch had just two carries for 9 yards in Thursday night’s wacky 31-30 win over the Chiefs.
That’s because he didn’t play the whole game. Lynch was ejected from the game in the second quarter after he ran from the sideline to join a scrum and pushed an official.
A CBS broadcaster said Lynch had left the stadium after the ejection, but a reporter said Lynch watched from the stands. There was even a photo that was used for evidence.
FYI, Marshawn Lynch did not leave. He has been watching the whole game from the stands— Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) October 20, 2017
Whether or not Lynch was in the stands wasn’t conclusive, judging by the picture. However, Lynch was in the locker room after the game.
Marshawn Lynch is in the building, congratulating his teammates in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/RqLn2n3sXv— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 20, 2017
Well, that second photo seems to show that really was Lynch in the stands.
There was this video, too:
