Amid vulgar anti-Chiefs chant, Marcus Peters rode train with Marshawn Lynch

Following the Chiefs’ wild 31-30 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night, a lot of people left the Oakland Coliseum and rode the Bay Area Rapid Transit to get home.
That included two players: the Chiefs’ Marcus Peters and the Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch.
Both are Oakland natives, so that is not surprising. Unfortunately, the same can be said for the reaction from Raiders fans on the train.
First, here is a video from Twitter user @chandaye that shows all is calm on the train:
really just rode the bart with beast mode & marcus peters pic.twitter.com/qsCBU8mtfl— chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017
Now, the next two videos include some rough language, so beware.
First is an Instagram video that clearly shows Peters. It’s from user @iamsquint:
And then there was this video, again from @chandaye, that shows everyone, um, serenading Peters with a vulgar Chiefs chant:
message from beastmode to marcus peters pic.twitter.com/0ZWwmHQtKN— chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017
