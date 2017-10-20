The Chiefs’ Marcus Peters took the train after Thursday’s loss in Oakland.
The Chiefs’ Marcus Peters took the train after Thursday’s loss in Oakland. Screenshot of iamsquint Instagram video
The Chiefs’ Marcus Peters took the train after Thursday’s loss in Oakland. Screenshot of iamsquint Instagram video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Amid vulgar anti-Chiefs chant, Marcus Peters rode train with Marshawn Lynch

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 8:38 AM

Following the Chiefs’ wild 31-30 loss to the Raiders on Thursday night, a lot of people left the Oakland Coliseum and rode the Bay Area Rapid Transit to get home.

That included two players: the Chiefs’ Marcus Peters and the Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch.

Both are Oakland natives, so that is not surprising. Unfortunately, the same can be said for the reaction from Raiders fans on the train.

First, here is a video from Twitter user @chandaye that shows all is calm on the train:

Now, the next two videos include some rough language, so beware.

First is an Instagram video that clearly shows Peters. It’s from user @iamsquint:

 

Bart ride after the game. One of the funnest night of the year. @mpjuiceman @beastmode @bmpllc24

A post shared by Squint (@iamsquint) on

And then there was this video, again from @chandaye, that shows everyone, um, serenading Peters with a vulgar Chiefs chant:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video