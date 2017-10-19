Did Marshawn Lynch push an official to try to protect Chiefs’ Marcus Peters?

It was a chippy first half between the Chiefs and Raiders on Thursday night.
Things really got rough in the second quarter when the Chiefs’ Marcus Peters delivered a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Peters was pushed by Raiders players, and Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch sprinted from the sideline.
Lynch grabbed an official and was ejected:
It appeared that Lynch, who is from Oakland, was trying to get to Peters, who is also an Oakland native. But it wasn’t that Lynch wanted to protect Carr. Instead, it seemed that Lynch may have been trying to protect Peters.
That’s what CBS announcer Deion Sanders thought was the case.
CBS said that Lynch had left the stadium while the game was being played.
