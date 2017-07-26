Michael Vick’s presence at Chiefs training camp upsets animal lovers

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, once imprisoned for running a brutal dog fighting operation, has been hired by the Kansas City Chiefs this summer, riling many animal advocates and testing just how much people are willing to forgive.
Vick was convicted in 2007 on federal charges amid horrible accounts of his “Bad Newz Kennels” that described large fighting rings and, in particular, the abuse and torture of dogs who failed as fighters.
Vick, 37, spent 18 months in prison, emerging publicly remorseful. He became an advocate for the Humane Society of the United States, carrying a message against dog fighting to community groups and schools.
“He’s been trying to spread the word around on animal welfare and telling kids to stay out of this,” said Bob Baker, the executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation.
Baker reserved his comment, not knowing “if he is truly reformed.”
It will always be hard to get beyond what happened, Baker said, “because of the horrific abuse inflicted on those animals. (Reports showed) they were hanged, some were drowned.”
On Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about bringing Vick to training camp. Reid coached Vick from 2009-12 with the Eagles.
“I invited him here,” Reid said. “He had been coaching at the high school level, and he really enjoyed that.
“Like a lot of players, when they get done playing, they are searching for different things to do with their professional life. He has a ton of routes he could go, but he had in interest in coaching so I invited him up here, and said, ‘Give it a try, see what you think and see if you like it.’”
Vick will spend the entire preseason with the Chiefs, working all of training camp, including the four preseason games. He will work primarily with the quarterbacks.
A petition has already been launched at change.org calling on people to sign in to “Tell Chiefs NO to Michael Vick.”
The debate played out as well in the comments section under an article about Vick’s presence at training camp, posted Tuesday on the Chiefs website.
Under the article, headlined “Andy Reid on Michael Vick helping at camp: ‘He brings that respect,’ ” the first comment lashed out at Vick,
“So sad … what is the world coming to?” wrote Chris Hightshoe-Johnson. “This is really unacceptable and the voices of several dead dogs need to be heard! This is NOT OK! Send Vick packing!”
Others defended Vick, saying he has paid his debt to society and pointing to good works he has done more recently.
“Good lord let it go already,” wrote Chris Abrams. “Since getting out of jail Michael Vick has done more for the breed and dog fighting awareness than most ever will, the man has a lot to offer not only in football but life lessons.”
The Humane Society was convinced of Vick’s remorse and his desire to help protect dogs.
“Michael Vick was a role model for many young people, and he lost everything because of what he did to dogs,” read a statement on the Humane Society’s web page on Vick’s role as a messenger against dog fighting.
“His story is the strongest possible example of why dogfighting is a dead end. Just as former drug addicts are able to reach people struggling with addiction, former dogfighters are some of the most effective voices against this crime.”
Andy Reid was the first NFL coach to give Vick a chance after his prison sentence when he brought him on with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 under a wave of harsh public debate. So he is familiar with the stark reactions for and against Vick.
Virginia Tech University, where Vick was a collegiate superstar in 1999 and 2000, is also dealing with Vick’s past.
Since the university announced Vick’s inclusion in the hall of fame July 11, two online petitions at change.org opposing it have collected more than 93,000 signatures.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments