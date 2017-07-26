Why Chiefs coach Andy Reid requested Michael Vick as a coaching intern

Michael Vick last played in the NFL during the 2015 season, starting three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2016, Vick stepped away from playing and began coaching at the high school level, before officially retiring this past February.
And now as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship, Vick has the opportunity to coach in the NFL — as a coaching intern with the Kansas City Chiefs.
It only makes sense that the coach who gave Vick his second chance as a player in the NFL would give him his first shot at coaching in the league.
“I do have a chance to request him,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who coached Vick from 2009-12 with the Eagles. “I invited him here. He had been coaching at the high school level, and he really enjoyed that.
“Like a lot of players, when they get done playing, they are searching for different things to do with their professional life. He has a ton of routes he could go, but he had in interest in coaching so I invited him up here, and said, ‘give it a try, see what you think and see if you like it.’ ”
Vick, 37, will spend the entire preseason with the Chiefs, working all of training camp, including the four preseason games.
He will work primarily with the quarterbacks, but his experiences and knowledge may be valuable to anyone on the roster — especially the offense. Playing under Reid for four seasons, there might not be another player who knows the playbook the way he does.
“It’s been great for the players to bounce things off him because he’s been in this offense before, so he understands it,” Reid said. “Mike is a great communicator. Not only does he speak well, but he sees things and articulates that well.”
One of those players is backup quarterback Tyler Bray, who admitted to feeling starstruck when meeting Vick for the first time.
“Well, it’s just great … I used to play with him in Madden all the time and was unstoppable,” Bray said. “Growing up, you want to be like that. He’s been in the game for a long time and he knows what he is talking about.”
Like Bray, many players seem to gravitate toward Vick when the play is stopped, including rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“Guys are attracted to him,” Reid said. “They like his presence and the way he carries himself. They are not afraid to talk to him and likewise, he is not afraid to talk to them.”
