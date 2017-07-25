Michael Vick is one of the Chiefs’ coaching interns this season

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: KC opens training camp Pause 1:45 Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt adjusts to new playbook 0:31 Tuesday morning Chiefs camp video from St. Joseph 0:24 Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterback in camp 1:47 Chiefs update injuries, including DL Chris Jones' knee scope 5:17 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses offseason issues 2:41 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new GM Brett Veach's ability to 'build a roster long term' 2:53 Analysis: Terez Paylor on Clark Hunt's answers about John Dorsey's firing 2:41 New Chiefs GM Brett Veach on his relationship with Andy Reid and the team's future 1:00 Five things to watch as Chiefs open NFL training camp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Former NFL star Michael Vick worked with Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith in this raw video from training camp in St. Joseph on Tuesday. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

