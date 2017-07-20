First-round pick Patrick Mahomes signs contract with Chiefs

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:07 Terez Paylor: Five things to know about new Chiefs GM Brett Veach Pause 1:22 Brett Veach's high school football highlights 1:04 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game 2:26 Joe Delaney's heroism inspires Shawnee family to name daughter after him 2:01 Nine key moments in the John Dorsey-Andy Reid era for the Chiefs 2:48 Len Dawson on former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey: 'I thought he was doing a good job' 32:10 Red Zone Live: Terez Paylor reports on John Dorsey's exit and answers fan questions 1:40 Former Royals and former Chiefs team up for First Call golf tournament 0:53 Former Chiefs' LB Shawn Barber: Team in 'great hands' with Andy Reid, John Dorsey 1:46 Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke after mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, about his progress over the last month in learning the complex Andy Reid offensive playbook. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke after mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, about his progress over the last month in learning the complex Andy Reid offensive playbook. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star