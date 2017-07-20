Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
July 20, 2017 2:15 PM

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes to sign autographs at Thursday’s T-Bones game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

If you are looking to get an autograph from one of the newest Chiefs, head to a baseball game.

Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be signing autographs at Thursday night’s T-Bones game at CommunityAmerica Ballpark.

According to the T-Bones, Mahomes will sign free autographs for an hour during Thursday’s game against the Lincoln Saltdogs. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Mahomes also will be part of “in-game festivities,” the team said.

Mahomes was selected by the Chiefs as the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft earlier this year.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

