Chiefs safety Eric Berry and other players make it a point to stop and sign autographs for fans during their annual training camp workouts in St. Joe.
Chiefs

June 16, 2017 3:26 PM

Chiefs announce training camp schedule; first workout July 28 includes autograph session

By Jeff Rosen

jrosen@kcstar.com

The Chiefs announced their schedule for training camp on Friday, a slate of workouts that begin on July 28 in St. Joseph, Mo.

The camp will be back at Missouri Western State University this year. Most sessions will be open to the public and admission most days is free of charge.

Exceptions are noted on the schedule, below.

Full-team autograph sessions are set for July 28, July 30, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. Missouri Western charges $5 for parking and will ask for a $5 admission fee on July 28 and Aug. 5.

Practices that start at 8:15 a.m. last about two hours and 40 minutes. Sessions at 9:15 a.m. go roughly an hour and 40 minutes.

St. Joe is about a one-hour drive north of downtown Kansas City. Take Interstate 29 North to Exit 46A for U.S. 36 East. Take the first exit, Riverside Road, and turn left. At the second stoplight, Mitchell Avenue, turn left. Go about one mile and the university is on the right. Turn right onto SW University Drive, then take Downs Drive to the parking area.

For GPS users, the address is 4525 Downs Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64507

You can also go to www.chiefs.com for more information.

Chiefs training camp 2017

Friday, July 28: Practice at 3:30 p.m. and team autograph session; $5 admission fee.

Saturday, July 29: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Sunday, July 30: Practice at 8:15 a.m.; season-ticket member day; team autograph session

Monday, July 31: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2: no practice

Thursday, Aug. 3: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Practice at 8:15 a.m.; Family Fun Day; $5 admission fee includes team autograph session.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Practice at 9:15 a.m.; Chiefs Alumni Day and team autograph session

Monday, Aug. 7: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: no practice

Thursday, Aug. 10: no practice

Friday, Aug. 11: Preseason game, Chiefs vs. 49ers at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: no practice

Sunday, Aug. 13: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 14: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Practice at 9:15 a.m.; Military Appreciation Day and final camp practice

