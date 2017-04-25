2017 NFL Draft preview: Time, TV, best picks for the Chiefs, position rankings, more

The Kansas City Chiefs have 10 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, which is Thursday-Saturday in Philadelphia and will be shown live on ESPN and NFL Network.
Below are links to my latest mock draft, a list of the Chiefs’ draft picks, player profiles, and rankings of the top prospects at each position (as well as information on the Chiefs’ needs and players who fit them).
2017 NFL Draft
At Philadelphia
Round 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 (ESPN and NFL Network)
Rounds 2-3: 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 (ESPN and NFL Network)
Rounds 4-7: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 (ESPN and NFL Network)
Player features, position-by-position prospect rankings
QB: With no consensus on draft’s top QB, Chiefs could have plenty to choose from | rankings
RB: Chiefs could draft big-play threat from loaded crop of running backs | rankings
FB: Chiefs try Lindenwood’s Connor Harris at fullback during local pro day | rankings
WR: Curtis Samuel showed he can be more than a receiver at Ohio State | rankings
TE: Mizzou’s Sean Culkin eager to prove he can do more in the pros | rankings
OL: Pro day performance caps fun two days for Missouri Western’s Travis Anderson | rankings, to come
DL: Former Park Hill star Ondre Pipkins hoping for NFL shot | rankings
EDGE: K-State’s Jordan Willis has worked his way into first-round discussion | rankings, to come
ILB: K-State linebacker Elijah Lee is betting on himself in NFL Draft | rankings
CB: Confident, deep crop of rookie corners should be enticing for Chiefs | rankings, to come
S: Pitt State’s Deron Washington carries on NFL dream for family | rankings, to come
The Terez A. Paylor All-Juice Team: 2017 (to come) | 2016 | 2015
Terez A. Paylor’s mock drafts: 4.0 (to come) | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0
Chiefs draft picks
First round
No. 27
Second round
No. 27 (59th overall)
Third round
No. 27 (91st overall)
No. 40 (104th overall, compensatory selection)
Fourth round
No. 26 (132nd overall)
Fifth round
No. 27 (170th overall)
No. 37 (180th overall, compensatory selection)
Sixth round
No. 33 (216th overall, compensatory selection)
No. 35 (218th overall, compensatory selection)
Note: Chiefs forfeited their original pick (No. 27) in this round because of a tampering ruling regarding the free-agent signing of receiver Jeremy Maclin.
Seventh round
No. 27 (245th overall)
Complete list: Team-by-team draft order for all seven rounds
Terez A. Paylor, tpaylor@kcstar.com
Comments