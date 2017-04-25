Chiefs

2017 NFL Draft preview: Time, TV, best picks for the Chiefs, position rankings, more

The Kansas City Chiefs have 10 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, which is Thursday-Saturday in Philadelphia and will be shown live on ESPN and NFL Network.

Below are links to my latest mock draft, a list of the Chiefs’ draft picks, player profiles, and rankings of the top prospects at each position (as well as information on the Chiefs’ needs and players who fit them).

2017 NFL Draft

At Philadelphia

Round 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 (ESPN and NFL Network)

Rounds 2-3: 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 (ESPN and NFL Network)

Rounds 4-7: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 (ESPN and NFL Network)

Player features, position-by-position prospect rankings

QB: With no consensus on draft’s top QB, Chiefs could have plenty to choose from | rankings

RB: Chiefs could draft big-play threat from loaded crop of running backs | rankings

FB: Chiefs try Lindenwood’s Connor Harris at fullback during local pro day | rankings

WR: Curtis Samuel showed he can be more than a receiver at Ohio State | rankings

TE: Mizzou’s Sean Culkin eager to prove he can do more in the pros | rankings

OL: Pro day performance caps fun two days for Missouri Western’s Travis Anderson | rankings, to come

DL: Former Park Hill star Ondre Pipkins hoping for NFL shot | rankings

EDGE: K-State’s Jordan Willis has worked his way into first-round discussion | rankings, to come

ILB: K-State linebacker Elijah Lee is betting on himself in NFL Draft | rankings

CB: Confident, deep crop of rookie corners should be enticing for Chiefs | rankings, to come

S: Pitt State’s Deron Washington carries on NFL dream for family | rankings, to come

The Terez A. Paylor All-Juice Team: 2017 (to come) | 2016 | 2015

Terez A. Paylor’s mock drafts: 4.0 (to come) | 3.0 | 2.0 | 1.0

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0

Jeff Patterson and Terez Paylor The Kansas City Star

Chiefs draft picks

First round

No. 27

Second round

No. 27 (59th overall)

Third round

No. 27 (91st overall)

No. 40 (104th overall, compensatory selection)

Fourth round

No. 26 (132nd overall)

Fifth round

No. 27 (170th overall)

No. 37 (180th overall, compensatory selection)

Sixth round

No. 33 (216th overall, compensatory selection)

No. 35 (218th overall, compensatory selection)

Note: Chiefs forfeited their original pick (No. 27) in this round because of a tampering ruling regarding the free-agent signing of receiver Jeremy Maclin.

Seventh round

No. 27 (245th overall)

Complete list: Team-by-team draft order for all seven rounds

Terez A. Paylor, tpaylor@kcstar.com

