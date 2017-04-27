Rating the top offensive linemen in the NFL Draft with an eye on Chiefs’ needs

1:11 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 4.0 Pause

1:08 Analyzing the Chiefs' needs in the 2017 NFL Draft

3:39 Chiefs general manager John Dorsey talks quarterback draft class, 2017 schedule

1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end

15:06 NFL Draft preview: Mid-round quarterback options

15:25 Terez A. Paylor introduces his third-annual All-Juice Team

1:01 Andy Reid on the challenges of developing a young QB behind an established starter

1:54 Greitens signs bill while taking a Lyft to get Taco Bell

2:28 Protesters throw a wrench into Kris Kobach's speech