Rating the top offensive linemen in the NFL Draft with an eye on Chiefs’ needs

Included in measurables are height, weight, age they turn this year (if available) and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study (at least six games worth, whenever possible) and proprietary reporting. Quotes are harvested from conference calls, individual interviews and television broadcasts. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value, and where he might be selected.
1. FORREST LAMP, Western Kentucky
Measurables: 6-4, 309, 23, 5.00
Bio: Four-year starter who started 51 of 53 possible career games. Started 12 games at left tackle in 2016. Missed two games with an ankle injury.
Strengths: Killed it at the Combine. Was among the top testers in the 40, bench press (34 reps), broad jump (111 inches) and three-cone drill (7.55). College left tackle who moves really well for a biggie. Has smooth feet in his kick slide and can ride a defender pass the quarterback. Does a nice job adjusting to inside moves. Has the look of a guy who can be very effective in space. Should be capable of executing zone run plays at a high level. Experienced, consistent and tough. Many feel he has a Pro Bowl ceiling if he shifts down to guard. Caught the eye of many with his performance in 2016 against Alabama’s star-studded defense. “He had the best single offensive line game I’ve seen against Alabama in five years,” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said.
Weaknesses: Might have an adjustment going from Western Kentucky to the NFL. College left tackle who is projected to move inside due to lack of length (32 ¼ inches). “He played left tackle there. I think he’s going to be a guard in the NFL, like a Zack Martin-type guard, that’s how good I think he is. Cam Robinson is another guy, but I think he’s probably gone by then.”
Grade: 7.0
Games I watched before grading him: Alabama 2016, Louisiana Tech 2016, Memphis 2016
2. CAM ROBINSON, Alabama
Measurables: 6-6, 322, 21, 5.15
Bio: Three-year starter who started 43 of 43 career games at left tackle. Started 15 games at left tackle in 2016. Won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best interior lineman on offense and defense. Declared after his true junior season. Was arrested with a teammate in 2016 for possession of marijuana and handgun in the vehicle.
Strengths: Team captain in 2016. Possesses outstanding length (35 ½-inch arms), big hands (10 ½ inches) and tremendous mass to anchor vs. power. Can move defenders thanks to his combination of size and strength; initial jolt in pass protection is legit. Covers some ground on his kick side and should be functional enough for the NFL. Moves pretty well for his size in space. Shows the ability to square up linebackers in space. Does a nice job walling off defenders as a positional blocker. Fires of with some juice as a run blocker. Has some feistiness. Help up well in 2016 vs. No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett.
Weaknesses: Can be stressed on the edge by speed. Needs to improve his awareness in pass protection. Has the athleticism and length to stick at left tackle but some still see him as a more attractive option at other positions along the line. “Cam Robinson to me would be more of a natural right tackle,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said. Teams will dig into his off-field issues after last year’s incident to make sure he’s reliable.
Grade: 6.9
Games I watched before grading him: Texas A&M 2016, Auburn 2016, Washington 2016
3. GARETT BOLLES, Utah
Measurables: 6-5, 297, 24, 4.95
Bio: First-year starter at Utah who started 13 of 13 career games, all this season, at left tackle. Juco transfer.
Strengths: Ripped it up at the Combine, posting top marks at his position in the 40, broad jump (115 inches), three-cone drill (7.29 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.55 seconds). Good athlete who has terrific clay to mold as a pass protector. Has strong hands and moves his feet when locked on in pass pro; when he’s got you locked in it’s over. Rarely looks off balance. Plays with an edge. Fires off the ball low as a run blocker. Moves his feet really well on zone running plays and covers some ground.
Weaknesses: Is old for a prospect. Has small hands for his size.Juco transfer who didn’t play much D-1 football. Needs to spend more time working on his punch technique; doesn’t always fire them up quickly enough in pass protection. Could stand to spend more time in the weight room. “I mean, this kid Bolles might be there at 20, and he’s a gifted kid, but he still needs to get stronger,” Mayock said. “He had a bunch of off-the-field stuff before he got to Utah.” Teams will dig into is off-field issues.
Grade: 6.9
Games I watched before grading him: UCLA 2016, Washington 2016, Colorado 2016
4. RYAN RAMCZYK, Wisconsin
Measurables: 6-6, 310, 23, N/A
Bio: First-year starter who started 14 of 14 career games at Wisconsin. Started 14 games at left tackle in 2016. Spent 2013 and 2014 at an instate D-III school, Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Strengths: Has good size and length (33 3/4-inch arms). Big hands (10 ⅞ inches). Athletic and aware in pass protection. Has good enough feet to stay on the left side; can stay with speed rushers in an efficient set and isn’t easy to beat around the corner. Does a nice job walling off defenders in the running game.
Weaknesses: Did not work out at the Combine after undergoing hip surgery. Lingering injury concerns affected is grade and could drop him a round. “If Ramczyk was in last year’s draft, he would be the fourth or fifth guy taken,” Mayock said. Does move always move defensive linemen with power in the running game. Can be stressed by power in pass pro on bull rushes when he plays too high. Occasionally has some trouble squaring up targets at the second level.
Grade: 6.9
Games I watched before grading him: Louisiana State 2016, Michigan 2016, Ohio State 2016
5. ETHAN POCIC, Louisiana State
Measurables: 6-6, 310, 5.15
Bio: Three-year starter with 37 career starts under his belt (nine at right guard, one at right tackle). Started all 12 games in 2016, with 11 at center and one at right tackle due to injuries. Led the Tigers in knockdowns with 106 in 2016.
Strengths: Team captain. Has experience at right guard, which scouts find attractive given his size. Plays with an edge; aggressive finisher who plays a touch beyond the whistle. Has strong hands and stays locked on with his initial target. Stout in pass pro and can anchor. Some scouts see him as the top center in the draft. “Played all over the line — dependable not flashy,” one scout said. “Versatility is valuable at next level. Guy that could play for long time.”
Weaknesses: Is oversized for a center, with long levers (33 ⅛ inches) that might allow smaller fire hydrants to get underneath him in the league. Doesn’t have terrific athleticism and his bend is questionable. “Is stiff and doesn’t have great feet,” a scout said. “That said he is strong, Center/guard swing that could get you out at OT in a pinch. OL coach at LSU loves the kid.”
Grade: 6.7
Games I watched before grading him: Wisconsin 2016, Missouri 2016, Alabama 2016
TACKLES TO WATCH
Zach Banner, Southern California; Dion Dawkins, Temple; Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell; Antonio Garcia, Troy
GUARDS TO WATCH
Isaac Asiata, Utah; Dan Feeney, Indiana; Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh; Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
CENTERS TO WATCH
Pat Elflein, Ohio State; Jordan Morgan, Kutztown; Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia; Jon Toth, Kentucky
GRADING SCALE
7.5-7.1: Top 10 pick
7.0: picks 11-20
6.9: 21-32
6.8: Top half of the second round
6.7: Bottom half of the second
6.6: Top half of the third
6.5: Bottom half of the third
6.4: Fourth-round pick
6.3: Fifth-round pick
6.2: Sixth-round pick
6.1: Seventh-round pick
6.0: Priority free agent
5.9: Non-prospect
Chiefs’ need at this position: Low. The Chiefs’ have all five of their projected starters under contract through at least 2018, and the oldest one — right tackle Mitchell Schwartz — is only 27. The Chiefs could, however, use some depth at swing tackle and guard, where the top backup, Zach Fulton, will be a free agent after the 2017 season. Left guard Parker Ehinger is returning from ACL surgery, but Fulton is a capable replacement until Ehinger gets ready. Still, don’t be surprised to see the Chiefs use one of their picks on a developmental guard.
