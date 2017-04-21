Chiefs

April 21, 2017 8:28 PM

Pro day performance caps fun two days for Missouri Western’s Travis Anderson

By Terez A. Paylor

It’s hard to imagine Missouri Western guard Travis Anderson having a better two-day period than the one he had last month.

Not only did Anderson, a four-year starter for the Griffons, rock his pro day at Missouri Western on March 24, he successfully proposed to his girlfriend, Melissa-Terese Cairns (who said yes) the day before.

“I think I was still more nervous about pro day,” Anderson said with a smile. “I think I knew what the answer to the engagement was going to be — she was going to say yes. But (pro day), you don’t know.”

Anderson, who checked in at about 6 feet 2 inches and 299 pounds, felt he did well — well enough, he hopes, to earn a rookie-camp tryout. He was told by various scouts that he ran a 5.32 40-yard dash, and bench-pressed 225 pounds 29 times.

“I think realistically I won’t get drafted; I’ll get into a camp, hopefully,” Anderson said. “I think that’s a realistic outlook and I did well enough to get a shot.”

Anderson said a Chiefs scout talked to him a little bit at his pro day, which in many ways was a dream come true, even though he grew up a Rams fan despite growing up in Derby, Kan.

“I think it was the greatest show on turf and trying to rebel against the family, and I just stuck around with them,” Anderson said with a laugh about the Rams. “But I’ve been here for six years, and I think I’ve watched every single one (of these pro days).”

Along the way, he’s seen a lot of Missouri Western guys blaze the trail. That includes linebacker David Bass, who spent last season with the Titans, cornerback Michael Jordan, who spent last year with the Rams, offensive tackle Leonard Wester, who spent last year with the Bucs and kicker Greg Zuerlein, who is also on the Rams.

Anderson hopes to be the next in line, with the help of a pro day that came at the tail end of a nerve-wracking — but fun — two days.

“It was definitely a productive day,” Anderson said. “I can’t complain.”

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

TRAVIS ANDERSON’S DRAFT PROFILE

Measurables: 6-2, 299, 24 years old

2017 NFL DRAFT PREVIEW: OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Chiefs’ need at this position: Low. The Chiefs’ have all five of their projected starters under contract through at least 2018, and the oldest one — right tackle Mitchell Schwartz — is only 27. The Chiefs could, however, use some depth at swing tackle and guard, where the top backup, Zach Fulton, will be a free agent after the 2017 season. Left guard Parker Ehinger is returning from ACL surgery, but Fulton is a capable replacement until Ehinger gets ready. Still, don’t be surprised to see the Chiefs use one of their picks on a developmental guard.

