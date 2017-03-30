Chiefs expect Travis Kelce to be ready by training camp

Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed at the NFL Combine in late February that star tight end Travis Kelce had offseason shoulder surgery, though he didn’t expect him to miss training camp.
At the NFL’s annual meeting this week, general manager John Dorsey gave an update on Kelce’s condition, affirming Reid’s statement.
“I know from a rehabilitation standpoint, he’s ahead,” Dorsey said. “I can’t say what level he’ll be at, but he’ll be 100 percent for training camp. For OTAs, he may be able to walk through and do some things.”
The Chiefs organized team activities will begin in May after the NFL Draft.
Dorsey said no other player has undergone any surgery of significance this offseason.
No update on Harris
In early March, backup tight end Demetrius Harris was arrested in Bates County on suspicion of felony marijuana possession. No charges have been filed yet.
“I’d say let’s find out all the facts before we … cast him one way or another,” Dorsey said. “I think what we have to do is, let’s come up with all the facts before you make a decision or talk about that.”
Harris, 25, served as the Chiefs’ No. 2 tight end behind Travis Kelce the last two seasons, appearing in 32 games while making 20 starts. In 2016, he caught a career-high 17 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, including a two-point conversion in a road win over Denver in November.
Dorsey optimistic about retaining staff
Dorsey said he doesn’t expect to lose anybody off his scouting staff following the NFL Draft to former director of player personnel Chris Ballard, who was hired as the Indianapolis Colts’ general manager in late January.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
