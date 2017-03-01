Chiefs’ Travis Kelce had shoulder surgery during offseason, Andy Reid says

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently underwent surgery on his shoulder, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told The Star at the NFL Combine.
“Trav had his shoulder done — he had it cleaned up,” Reid said Wednesday.
When asked if it was a major injury, Reid shook his head.
“No, I don’t think so,” Reid said. “He’ll probably miss some time throughout the offseason, but he’ll be ready, I believe, for camp.”
Kelce was listed on the injury report once this season because of a shoulder injury, before the Chiefs’ Dec. 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
He was a full practice participant that day, however, and appeared in all 16 games this year, leading the team with 85 catches and 1,125 receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.
